What an amazing deal! Don't let the hill in the front discourage you from taking a closer look at this awesome home with water views of Lake Norman right out your front door! This home is a ranch style, split floorpan with the spacious primary bedroom suite on one side of the home and the 2 other main floor bedrooms on the other! Open living that flows from dining/sitting room to kitchen to breakfast room and back to the family room! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a gas range! Beautiful stack stone fireplace is an amazing centerpiece to the family room! Upstairs has another bedroom suite with a large bonus room. Out in the back is an extremely private oversized deck that would be perfect for a cook out! You will want to see this one for yourself! Schedule your private tour by calling Oliver Cross at 704-459-3332!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A jury has convicted a former Mooresville teen of murdering his parents in Watauga County in April 2019.
As part of the ongoing revitalization of Downtown Mooresville, the town’s streetscape was recently enhanced, both through the addition of publ…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
The Mooresville Police Department is looking for information regarding a suspect who took a wallet from an employee of a local business.
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
- Updated
ROANOKE RAPIDS — A North Carolina high school student was stabbed multiple times Thursday at track practice, police said.
- Updated
A Mooresville teen was arrested after an investigation regarding child pornography, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.
- Updated
This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago.
- Updated
A man wanted for murder in connection with the death of a Mooresville woman on Feb. 19 was arrested Saturday at a cemetery in Charlotte.
- Updated
A child taken from his father's car after a crash was located uninjured with his mother in Mooresville, and police have charged her with child abuse.