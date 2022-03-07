 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $525,000

What an amazing deal! Don't let the hill in the front discourage you from taking a closer look at this awesome home with water views of Lake Norman right out your front door! This home is a ranch style, split floorpan with the spacious primary bedroom suite on one side of the home and the 2 other main floor bedrooms on the other! Open living that flows from dining/sitting room to kitchen to breakfast room and back to the family room! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a gas range! Beautiful stack stone fireplace is an amazing centerpiece to the family room! Upstairs has another bedroom suite with a large bonus room. Out in the back is an extremely private oversized deck that would be perfect for a cook out! You will want to see this one for yourself! Schedule your private tour by calling Oliver Cross at 704-459-3332!

