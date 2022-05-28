 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $530,000

Welcome to your new home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods and on a premium lot backing up to the woods! Professionally landscaped front and back yard with an extended driveway and a back patio. First floor features 9’ ceilings. High end granite countertops in the kitchen and opens to a large family room with a custom enhanced fireplace. Upgraded major appliances – electric range, washer/dryer and a refrigerator. Custom built-ins create separation between a private office and a dining room, all new crown molding and chair rail create a sense of luxury and comfort. Upgraded toilets, ceiling fans, and light fixtures. Freshly painted throughout! Upstairs features a large loft and three secondary bedrooms, all with walk-in closets. Vaulted ceiling in the owner’s suite with an oversized walk-in closet. Walking distance to community amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness center, playground and a community Lake Norman access with paddle sports launch area.

