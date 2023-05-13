Must see this newly built home in the highly sought-after MGSD. Indulge yourself in luxury living with this immaculate home adorned with numerous upgrades! Enter into the spacious kitchen with a pantry and butler's pantry, seamlessly blending into the open-concept kitchen and great room. Upgraded appliances and granite countertops demonstrate a refined taste. Discover a comfortable guest room complete with a full bath on the main level, featuring an additional door to create a possible mother-in-law suite. Large primary suite on the upper level with a sitting room. A convenient sink in the laundry room offers extra practicality. Step out onto the extended concrete patio perfect for hosting backyard BBQs, gardening, and more in a completely fenced-in yard. The built-in storage in the garage adds more space to an already perfect home. Enjoy the stunning upgraded lights throughout the entire house, adding a touch of elegance to each room. Extra wide driveway for easy parking.