4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $539,995

Brick-front home with tandem garage for 3 cars is set on a quiet street, corner lot of Pecan Hills, in Mooresville Graded School District! Neutral rooms are accented w/moldings on main. Gas cooktop & wall ovens await the holiday cooking spree in open floorplan kitchen. Gather in the Formal DR or the Breakfast area with eat-in bar. A cozy fireplace to dress w/seasonal displays is the centerpiece of the GR. Space for a drop zone, plus WI pantry & deep under-stair closet add to the home's storage. Huge Primary BR is up, with large walk-in closet. Dual sink granite vanities found in both the Primary & Guest bath. Home boasts oversized secondary BRs - 2 with WICs. An oversized Loft up adds Rec/Playroom/Media space by 3 guest BRs. Dedicated office on main features doors for privacy & quiet. Pristine pool area is ready for the next season inside amazing level lot. Travertine patio & pergola to enjoy the views through many seasons. Easement area past the fence line adds to the sense of space!

