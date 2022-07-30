4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $569,900

Lake Front Community; enjoy a resort feel where you live! Lake Norman access via community kayak and canoe launch. Pool, clubhouse, fitness center, walking trails, playground, bocce ball court. Welcome HOME! Meticulously maintained, highly upgraded model plan in sought after Atwater Landing. Built in 2020-ROOF, HVAC & RINNAI TANKLESS WATER HEATER 2 yrs old. 9' ceilings throughout main floor. Gourmet kitchen w/ butler pantry, open to family room, all upgraded appliances-GE Cafe French Door Double Oven, Range Hood, Professional Gas Range/Cooktop, large walk-in pantry, luxury designer lighting (see attachments -improvements). Spacious primary suite w/ sitting room, large walk-in closet, Bonus room outfitted w/surround sound and dry bar area. Perfect for entertaining or a complete home theater experience. Smart home package. Enjoy your private fenced in and fully landscaped backyard on your custom patio w/year round wooded views. Shopping, restaurants & I-77 convenience. MUST SEE!