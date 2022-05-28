 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $569,900

Welcome to your new home! 164 Yellow Birch Loop in the highly desired Atwater Landing community is the home for you! With a prime lot location directly across from amenities you are just a few steps out your door to your community pool. Located with great schools and close proximity to shopping this location is exactly what you need in more ways than one. *Upgrades & Features* *Fully Upgraded Carpet and Carpet Padding* *Counter Tops Were Upgraded to Quartz* *Upgraded Lighting Throughout* *Fully Insulated Garage* *Driveway Was Expanded* *Walking Path to Back Patio Was Added* *Tinted Privacy Windows* *Tankless Hot Water Heater*

