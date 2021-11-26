What an amazing opportunity! Rare find in a very convenient location with lake access!! This home has such a great floor plan! Open from the kitchen into the dining room. Kitchen has been completely remodeled! Updated appliances, cabinets, beautiful sink and pot filler! Kitchen also has a water filtration system. Two story Great room with rustic stack stone fireplace. The spacious Primary bedroom suite is on the main floor! Fresh paint throughout most of the home. Upstairs has a great loft, perfect for entertaining or a school room for the kids. Bonus room, three bedrooms and a bathroom round out the upstairs. Plenty of storage all over! Fully fenced yard with amazing covers back porch! Perfect for your morning coffee or to watch the kids playing in the back yard! Cozy fire pit just waiting to roast marshmallows! Hurry and take a tour today! This one won't last long on the market! Call ROOST Real Estate at 704-981-0035 for a private showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $570,000
