 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000

DON'T MISS this one!!! Full Brick custom built on over an acre with NO HOA!!! Beautiful finishes throughout w/ wood floors on main level. Primary bedroom and 2 guest rooms on main. HUGE bonus/bedroom w/ FULL bathroom upstairs. Check out the BACKYARD OASIS w/ freeform heated salt water pool and spa for year round enjoyment. Greenhouse and shed convey as well. TONS of storage!!! Quiet and small neighborhood close to downtown Mooresville and Davidson and 15 minutes to Concord Mills area. This one won't last long!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics