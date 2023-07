Welcome Home to your beautiful 4 Bedroom & 3 Full Bathrooms located in the desirable lake front community in Atwater Landing! Upon entering you step onto gorgeous Revwood Knotted Chestnut floors which run throughout the entire first floor. This Home boasts a Gourmet Kitchen, Crown Molding on the first-floor ceiling and upgraded light fixtures. Entertain in this Open Floor plan with easy flow from kitchen to family room with gas fireplace. Formal Dining room or Office space. Oversized Loft located at top of stairs perfect for entertainment or recreation area. The Primary Bedroom and Bath offer luxury with beautiful barn doors, dual sinks, extra-large shower and soaking tub. The huge walk-in closet has the added bonus of a doorway to the laundry room! The garage has a home gym. Once outside enjoy the extended covered back patio and firepit. Also, the home is equipped with an electric fence. Lake Norman access via community canoe/kayak launch. This is resort style living where you live!