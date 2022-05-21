 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000

Welcome Home! This beautiful ranch style home greets you with gleaming wood floors upon entry. Stunning wainscot molding in the entry way leads you to an open great room with a cozy gas log fireplace. The kitchen has an abundance of natural light along with stainless steel appliances a grand kitchen island, and a natural gas stove, this kitchen provides you with all your culinary needs. With 4 bedroom, 4 full bath and a 3 car garage open plan this house truly has it all. The backyard boasts entertainment with a covered patio and custom built spa. Proposed pond under construction. You'll have the best view of the community pond! Year round full lawn maintenance with your HOA. You don't want to miss your opportunity to see this home. Call now to schedule your private showing. Click the link for the walking tour video!

