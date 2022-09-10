4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $575,000

Don't miss this one with sparkling pool & a level, fenced backyard! Host gatherings poolside on travertine patio or under the fan/shade of the pergola. Back easement area adds feel of larger lot/extra space between homes. Immaculate interior filled with neutral rooms & gorgeous moldings on main. Rare-find spacious guest BRs set this one apart, 2 with WICs! Enjoy views into open floorplan GR w/FP from generous eat-in bar wrapping the kitchen. Tile backsplash accents gas cooktop & SS wall oven/microwave are set into (plentiful) white cabinetry. 1st floor office french doors add privacy when needed. Plenty of closet/storage with WI pantry & closet by DR, plus a deep under-stairs closet. Huge Primary BR up overlooks backyard/pool. Dual sinks in granite vanities are found here & in guest bath. Primary bath has WI shower, sep tub & lg WIC. An oversized Loft adds Rec/Playroom/Media space nearby 3 upper guest BRs & 2nd full bath. Drop zone area is off the entry from tandem garage for 3 cars.