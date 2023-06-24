Almost new home in a beautiful lake front community in Atwater Landing! Desirable floor plan w/4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms! Upon entering you step onto gorgeous laminate floors which run throughout the entire 1st floor. The gourmet kitchen includes 42"white cabinetry, subway tiles backsplash, granite countertops, farm sink, butler pantry, huge center island w/breakfast bar & SS appliance package. Open kitchen to family room concept w/gas fireplace. Formal Dining room. Upstairs has an oversized loft & bedrooms w/large closets for plenty of storage. The Primary Bedroom & Bath offer luxury w/beautiful barn doors, dual sinks, XL shower & soaking tub. The huge walk-in closet has the added bonus of a doorway to the laundry room! The garage has a home gym. Enjoy resort style living where you live! Lake Norman access via community canoe/kayak launch, fish & other fun lake activities. Pool & clubhouse, 3 miles of paved walking trails, playground, pocket parks, bocce ball court & so much more!