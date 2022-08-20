4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $599,000

STUNNINGLY luxurious home meticulously built and maintained inside and out on over half acre lot. Beautiful wood floors on main. Great for entertaining guest as this home is one of Essex Homes best selling models and One of the largest homes in the community. Five large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Primary bedroom with large walk-in closet. Too much to put into words! A must see. Some neat features: Screened in porch, Encapsulated crawl space with very efficient dehumidifier, Blink home security system w/ cameras, Reverse Osmosis water filtration system and Smart Thermostat. Current owner loves this home but is moving for a new job opportunity.