STUNNINGLY luxurious home meticulously built and maintained inside and out on over half acre lot. Beautiful wood floors on main. Great for entertaining guest as this home is one of Essex Homes best selling models and One of the largest homes in the community. Five large bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Primary bedroom with large walk-in closet. Too much to put into words! A must see. Some neat features: Screened in porch, Encapsulated crawl space with very efficient dehumidifier, Blink home security system w/ cameras, Reverse Osmosis water filtration system and Smart Thermostat. Current owner loves this home but is moving for a new job opportunity.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Pr…
Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
MOORESVILLE—The lead up to the 2022 season has been a new experience for Joe Nixon and the rest of his staff at Mooresville.
A small earthquake was recorded outside Troutman shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Most of the time, when a new school superintendent comes in from outside of the district to take on the position, they are required to pack up…
Popular over-the-counter pain relief medicines, anti-inflammatories and steroids can offer short-term relief, but might leave users with long-…
In three weeks the Iredell County Agricultural Fair will open for a nine-day run.
WATCH NOW: Celebrate, educate and appreciate: Plans made to recognize Mooresville's 150th anniversary
A large crowd gathered Thursday at the Charles Mack Citizen Center for a partnership luncheon, which served to unveil the signature events pla…
Information from the community led to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a tobacco and vape shop Sunday.
Maintaining a healthy digestive system, or gut, could be the key to better health. When healthy, the gut absorbs nutrients from food, eliminat…