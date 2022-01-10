Bright & sunny lake living is calling you from this lovely home in the Harbour at the Pointe! Park-like setting w/ mature trees, stone walls & low-maintenance plantings. Freshly painted, with an open, airy layout, home features a spacious living room/office leading into formal dining room. Kitchen & breakfast areas open to great room, all looking out over beautiful, fenced backyard. Neutral colors & hardwood floors run throughout light-filled main level. Upstairs primary bedroom suite has vaulted ceiling & updated bath. 2 more bedrooms & bonus room or 4th bedroom round out 2nd floor. Bonus room includes extra closets, built-ins & office nook making a great flex-space. Enjoy outdoor living on expansive 2-tiered deck that overlooks lush plantings creating a private backyard oasis. Head to the lake to LEASED BOAT SLIP prepaid through Dec 2022 with potential to renew. Contact list agent for details. Neighborhood amenities include pool, tennis & more. All this plus award-winning schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Mooresville student was injured this afternoon when he made contact with electric power lines that were downed by recent storms.
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved an economic incentive agreement to Battle Copacking, Inc. for the const…
One Mooresville building was heavily damaged after a storm blew through Iredell County early Monday morning with winds gusting around 40 miles…
The picture of what a winter storm did to Iredell County is clearer after 24 hours, according to Fire Services & Emergency Management Dire…
Amber Uresti said she and her 6- and 3-year-old daughters had gone inside the restaurant before her husband, who was tasked with getting the cake.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Richard Coleman has thrown his hat into the ring for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners race and hopes his conservative views on govern…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person they think is responsible for the theft of catalytic converters around the Mooresville area.
- Updated
As North Carolina hits another record-high positive test rate, Gov. Roy Cooper offers an update on COVID-19 in the state, as well as on recent…