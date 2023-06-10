Welcome to 193 Welcombe Street: a beautiful, walk-out basement home in Stafford at Langtree! This home, built on 0.18 acres, has a spacious primary suite plus two secondary bedrooms, a loft, a spacious & open main level including a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, an island, and stainless steel appliances, and a finished basement with full bath and wet bar, which could double as an in-law suite!. There is also unfinished space in the basement for storage. The community has a club house, outdoor pool and recreational area for you and friends to enjoy! Located conveniently to I77, it will make an easy commute! Schedule your showings today!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $620,000
