4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $625,000

Are you looking for lakefront living but without the lakefront price tag? This beautiful all-brick home boasts a gorgeous view of Lake Norman right next door and is just the fourth house down from its deeded boat slip in a large quiet cove (boat slip #4). The floor plan includes a private deck off the primary suite, a great bonus space upstairs and a three-car garage. The main floor also features beautiful dark bamboo wood flooring throughout. This home is part of a trust and is being sold as-is. Just add some new carpeting upstairs and a few personal touches to make this your own beautiful lake oasis!