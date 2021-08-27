 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $625,000

Listed Below Tax Value. Nearly 6.5 acres of RA-zoned land along Brawley School Rd and 26,000 ave. vpd. Four contiguous parcels. Approx. 350' of Brawley School Rd frontage. Near numerous residential developments including prestigious The Point. Near retail and eating establishments. Near Trump National Golf Club, and the public Mallard Head Golf Course. Near Williamson Rd and 25,500 ave. vpd. Near I-77 (Exits 33, 35, and 36) and approx. 65,000 ave. vpd. 1978 brick 4 BR ranch home on property, can be removed or used. For more information on this listing contact Debbie Monroe at Lake Norman Realty! Phone: 704-533-0444 Email: debbiem@lakenormanrealty.com.

