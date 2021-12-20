Charming brick home in an established quiet subdivision. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops and tiled backsplash. Beautiful crown molding through out the main level. Spacious living area has a gas fireplace perfect for cozy nights with the family. Primary bedroom on main level, complete with tile shower and whirlpool garden tub. Bonus room outfitted with beautiful built-ins cabinets. Enjoy privacy on the screened in porch or back deck, complete with built-in gas grill/kitchen......perfect for entertaining. LOTS of storage! Also available is a keyed community lake access for a one time fee.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $625,000
