Welcome Home! Soaring 2-story foyer greets you as you enter the home. Formal living room features crown molding along with the dining room. In the kitchen, you'll be delighted to find gorgeous granite countertops, gleaming hardwoods, tile backsplash, SS appliances, a double oven, and an eat-in kitchen area. The expansive great room has plenty of room for furniture, a beautiful view of the backyard, and is wide open to the kitchen making it perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, you'll find a huge master suite with sitting area, dual vanities, a large soaking tub, and dual closets. Access the other great-sized bedrooms, two more full bathrooms one being a jack and Jill, and a laundry room by the staircase as you enter the front door or the staircase by the living room. The huge fenced-in backyard will impress you as you entertain on the deck or roast smores in the firepit.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $635,000
