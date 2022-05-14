This gorgeous home has it all. Hardwood floors, neutral paint, fabulous floor plan, tons of natural light, and more. The kitchen boasts a massive island, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and an abundance of cabinets. Don't miss the butler's pantry!! Kitchen is wide open to the oversized great room, making it perfect for entertaining. The first floor den is currently being used as an office, but has endless possibilities. The screened porch is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the peaceful backyard. Upstairs you'll find the enormous primary suite complete with luxury finishes, a full guest suite, 2 additional secondary bedrooms, and a 3rd full bathroom. The 3-car garage has a huge additional space for tons of storage. Based on septic location, there is room for a backyard pool. Wonderful community, MGSD Schools, and move-in ready. Come see it before it's gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $635,000
