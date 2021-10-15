Welcome to your own private oasis… custom gunite POOL, large FENCED yard, covered activity CABANA, oversized SCREENED-IN porch, deeded BOAT SLIP, community BOAT RAMP, and dry boat STORAGE…everything you need for PERFECT LAKE LIVING! Inside this open concept home, you will find many updates (completed 2018-2020) that make this house move in ready…site finished hardwoods installed on main level, recessed lighting, gas cooktop, both full bathrooms renovated, new windows, new gutters with leaf guards, refinished porch/deck, new garage door, and new salt cell and filter for pool. Featuring 4 bedrooms AND a bonus room, this house is perfect for families looking for space to spread out! Within the last year, the community has also re-paved the dry boat storage and replaced all the docks! Location is tucked away, yet close to everything! So, what are you waiting for??? Call Nancy for more info - 704-560-8827.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $640,000
