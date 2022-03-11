4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $650,400

You can see why the Andrew model is one of the most popular and efficient floor plans we offer. Sprawling open floor plan on main level with primary suite an office allows for ease of living. Convenient second level features 3 bedrooms room complete with full bath, loft area, media and bonus room. Open concept floor plan is ideal for entertaining. Great curb appeal with lots of peaks and shed dormer for that modern farmhouse look on nearly 3/4 acres. Streamside Estates is nestled off the Fernhill Peninsula and an enclave of 15 homes on large homesites will make up this private, exclusive community. Close to marinas,boat launches,shopping,eateries interst. 77, the location is superb. Pictures shown are only a representation of home. Hurry, several lots are already reserved!