Great location and convenient to shopping, restaurants and interstate for easy commute around the area. This is a Gem of a home you don't want to miss! Meticulously kept full brick home, Circular drive with lots of room for family & guest parking, Wide-plank hardwood flooring in most of the home. Large living room with gas fireplace. Private Master suite and office/bonus room on right side of home away from other bedrooms. Need extra room--this home has it! Level yard easy for gardening with established raised beds w/orchard including irrigation, fire pit and space for entertaining, etc. Additional detached garage heated/cooled for hobbies, extra play toys, workshop, etc. Beautiful kitchen with all SS appliances and Cherry cabinets. Newer roof, 2012, HVAC in 2010, HW heater & dishwasher in 2020.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $659,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Claremont man was killed in a wreck Saturday on N.C. 150 at Pinnacle Lane near Mooresville.
- Updated
Chloe Elise Welborn was crowned Mooresville Senior High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at the homecoming game. Welborn received the honor on O…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
A Mooresville man wanted on warrants from Cabarrus County was arrested Monday after a stop by an Iredell County sheriff’s deputy, Sheriff Darr…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. L…
- Updated
Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whit…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 10-16.
The Lowe’s YMCA’s Lightning swim team has been selected as the NC Swimming Club of the Year for 2021 Small Team Division. This marks the secon…