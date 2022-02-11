Gorgeous move in ready home that sits up on a corner lot with view of Lake Norman! Everything is newly renovated! New roof in 2021 and air ducts just cleaned. Indoor pool, detached 2 car garage with finished room above garage, 12 seat media room, and wrap around porch with built in irrigation system for hanging plants! Ceramic floors downstairs so no need to worry about wet floors from the pool! A second HVAC unit was added when pool was constructed!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $675,000
