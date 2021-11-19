Welcome to your beautiful 4 Bed/3 Bath Home with Bonus located in a lakefront no HOA community. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping and 2 boat ramps for that lake living you desire. Large Primary Bed with large Primary bath on Main Level, Walk-in Closets, Chef's Kitchen, Granite Island & Countertops, Custom Cabinetry, Stone Fireplace in Great Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Large Bonus Room, Back Porch and Large Back Yard with a Fire Pit.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $675,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Friends and family remembered Mario Nathan Lopez, 17, as a kind and sweet young man with a unique sense of humor who always helped his friends…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday in two 5-0 votes approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request and an amended…
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who was captured on security camera footage c…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Lis…
One of the southeast’s largest car shows in 2021 took place in Mooresville on Saturday night at the Universal Technical Institute. With the co…
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
- Updated
After an investigation spanning several months, Mooresville police charged Chase Harris Roycroft with multiple counts of sexual exploitation o…
- Updated
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute (https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-car…
Four Mooresville residents were among those approved for North Carolina CPA licensure recently.