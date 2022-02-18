4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $685,000

Welcome Home! Stunning custom full brick home featuring 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with a 3 car garage sitting on a 2 acre lot. Newly remodeled kitchen, eco friendly bamboo flooring throughout the entire house, gas fireplace with custom accent wall in great room. Primary bedroom is spacious and located on the main level. Walking trails directly behind the house! Enjoy your very own outdoor oasis featuring an outdoor fireplace, outdoor grill kitchen, gazebo and potential to add a pool. This home is minutes from public boat ramps, shopping, dining and entertainment. This home is a must see!