INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY! BUILDER WILL RENT BACK MODEL! The Katherine model appeals to so many with its' farmhouse architectural exterior and three car garage! Main level owners wing conveniently connects to laundry room and boasts enormous closet and attractive spa-like bath with split vanities. Need a guest suite on the main level? We've got you covered! Would make the perfect private office as well. Two generously sized secondary bedrooms, huge bonus room and abundant walk in storage complete the second level. Other plans are available for this lot and we can work with you to customize and personalize any floor plan and elevation to suit your needs and tastes. Streamside Estates is nestled off the Fernhill Peninsula and an enclave of 15 homes on large homesites will make up this private, exclusive community. Close to marinas, boat launches, shopping, eateries interstate 77 ~ the location is superb. Pictures shown are only a representation of home.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $699,975
