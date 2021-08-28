NO HOA! New construction in booming Mooresville, NC. Welcome to the peaceful & quiet community of Woodleaf, located just off Fernhill Rd. This proposed, semi-custom home, located on a large lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home in Woodleaf. The Breckenridge is a modern 2-story home that has an open, split bedroom floor plan with four spacious bedrooms and 4 full baths. Standard upgrades include site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, and hardware that is sure to impress! Front elevation options include brick, stone, and fiber cement. Displays impressive curb appeal! Country living with city convenience. Shopping and local schools less than 10 minute drive. Approximately a 10 minute drive to Lake Norman State Park. Call Mooresville Realty for more information at704-663-0990.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $710,000
