This beautiful property is a retreat from modern day hustle and bustle. Welcome to this private oasis on 1.36 acres. This property has luxury finishes throughout. You can see them as you pull through the gated driveway, enter the custom breezeway past the koi pond. Outdoor Living at its best on an expansive patio with built-in spa & stone fireplace. Relax indoors in your sunroom with rain curtains & skylights. The main floor has an oversized primary bedroom & bathroom with its own private balcony. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms & a full bathroom. This finished basement has endless possibilities! Currently features a full bathroom, sauna, exercise room & family room. Also has room for an in-law suite! Already plumbed for wet bar/kitchenette. This home has storage galore with a full pantry, utility closets. The oversized 2 car garage is ~720 sqft! Plus extra garage space in the basement for all of your lawn equipment! Come relax & enjoy this gorgeous property today!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $715,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 30-Oct.…
- Updated
Inlaid into the sidewalks of Main Street in Downtown Mooresville is an ever-growing group of some of the most recognizable names in the sport …
- Updated
A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
Candidates running for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education met Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Democ…
A Mooresville woman is being sought in connection with snatching the purse of a 73-old woman and dragging her to the ground, the Statesville Police Department reported in a news release.
- Updated
The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children (ICPYC) recently added a book vending machine to the list of early literacy resources it off…
- Updated
The unofficial results of the primary for the at-large seat of the Mooresville Board of Commissioners are in, with incumbent Gary West and challenger Mike Cabe advancing to the November election.
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday denied in a 6-0 vote a request for 28 acres of property adjacent to the Atwater Landing subdi…
- Updated
Lake Norman High School celebrated homecoming on Oct. 1. Activities included crowning of the senior queen, senior king and junior, sophomore a…
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…