 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $720,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $720,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $720,000

Under Construction, still time for option selection. New construction in Lake Norman area. Welcome to the peaceful & quiet community of Fernleaf, located just off Fernhill Rd. This spacious, modern home, located on a large lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home. Lot 4 is a 0.7+/- acre lot with the "Solitude" model. This 2 story style home has 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 baths. Standard Upgrades include site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, and hardware that is sure to impress! Enjoy an HOA free community. Shopping and local schools less than a 10 minute drive. Approximately a 10 minute drive to Lake Norman State park. For more information, please call Mooresville Realty at 704-663-0990 or visit mooresvillerealty.com.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 12-18
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Aug. 12-18

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 12-18. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics