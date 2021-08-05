Under Construction, still time for option selection. Coveted, new construction in booming Mooresville, NC. Welcome to the peaceful & quiet community of Fernleaf, located just off Fernhill Rd. This proposed home, located on a large lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home in Fernleaf. Lot 4 is a 0.7+/- acre lot with a proposed "Solitude" model. This 2 story style home has 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 baths. Standard Upgrades include site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, and hardware that is sure to impress! Enjoy an HOA free community. Shopping and local schools less than a 10 minute drive. Approximately a 10 minute drive to Lake Norman State park for a breath of fresh air. These are the last 6 homesites available from the developer in Fernleaf! Buyer's agent is compensated on the base price, not the price after upgrades. Contact Mooresville Realty at 704-663-0990 today to get more information about this to be built home! Www.mooresvillerealty.com
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
The final buzzer has sounded. The last pitch has popped the mitt. Game over.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 13-21. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Step inside this exquisite waterside estate exuding elegance and style throughout. Entertain guests in the lakeside pool house, featuring fold…
- Updated
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
*Offer has been accepted* Situated on nearly 1 acre in Rowan County! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and plenty of living space with over 1500 square feet…
Church starts women’s group
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.