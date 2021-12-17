Gorgeous move in ready home that sits up on a corner lot with view of Lake Norman! Everything is newly renovated. Indoor pool, detached 2 car garage with finished room above garage, 12 seat media room, and wrap around porch with built in irrigation system for hanging plants! Ceramic floors downstairs so no need to worry about wet floors from the pool!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-set…
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
- Updated
Faith Valentine is the R&L County Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District officials and town and Iredell County elected officials helped break ground Wednesday on the new $45.6 mill…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 19-30. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
A line stretched all throughout the Charles Mack Citizen Center, winding through hallways and down a staircase. The people in line, holding va…
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
- Updated
A social media threat of violence resulted in increased law enforcement presence at Lake Norman High School Friday morning, but it was determi…
- Updated
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.