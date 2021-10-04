 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION!! The Caroline will sit on 1.77 Acre Lot in the beautiful Woodleaf Community in Mooresville!! Great location!! Lake access at Lake Norman State Park and Stumpy Creek Park. Within 10 miles are Medical, Shopping, Schools, Marinas, Vineyard and Restaurants. The Caroline is a beautiful Open Floor plan with 4 Bedrooms and Bonus, 3 car garage, 2 porches and Primary Bedroom on main level with Bonus Workshop in basement.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 16-22
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 16-22

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics