4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $729,000

No HOA Restrictions for short term leasing. Over 1.5 acre property includes 3 BR, 2 BA + 2 1/2 BA home w/in-ground pool + a 2nd living quarters w/1 BR, 1 1/2 BA & a huge Rec Room/flex space or Workshop. Lovely landscaping will draw you to enter in to a foyer accessing the lg family room adjacent to the formal DR. Charming LR w/fp. Office & sunroom offer stunning views of the yard boasting fruit trees & an amazing indoor/outdoor space for entertaining w/an in ground pool. Solid wood cabinets & granite adorn this kitchen offering a brkfst bar w/storage & access to your outdoor oasis. 2nd story owner's suite w/doors to an oversize deck. 2 addt'l bedrooms & 2nd bath on the 2nd floor. Addt'l sq footage heated/cooled space/bonus over garage. Sep living quarters/apartment accounts for 4th bedroom & 972 sq ft air conditioned rec room or workshop/flex space & 1/2 bath incl in heated living space total. Enjoy 1.5 acres w/3 deeded shared access lots to LKN, min to I-77, shopping & restaurants.