No HOA Restrictions for short term leasing. Over 1.5 acre property includes 3 BR, 2 BA + 2 1/2 BA home w/in-ground pool + a 2nd living quarters w/1 BR, 1 1/2 BA & a huge Rec Room/flex space or Workshop. Lovely landscaping will draw you to enter in to a foyer accessing the lg family room adjacent to the formal DR. Charming LR w/fp. Office & sunroom offer stunning views of the yard boasting fruit trees & an amazing indoor/outdoor space for entertaining w/an in ground pool. Solid wood cabinets & granite adorn this kitchen offering a brkfst bar w/storage & access to your outdoor oasis. 2nd story owner's suite w/doors to an oversize deck. 2 addt'l bedrooms & 2nd bath on the 2nd floor. Addt'l sq footage heated/cooled space/bonus over garage. Sep living quarters/apartment accounts for 4th bedroom & 972 sq ft air conditioned rec room or workshop/flex space & 1/2 bath incl in heated living space total. Enjoy 1.5 acres w/3 deeded shared access lots to LKN, min to I-77, shopping & restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $729,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wedn…
- Updated
Friends and family remembered Mario Nathan Lopez, 17, as a kind and sweet young man with a unique sense of humor who always helped his friends…
- Updated
Mooresville High School will dismiss students at 9 a.m. today after an incident of an apparent suicide on the school’s campus, according to a …
- Updated
After an investigation spanning several months, Mooresville police charged Chase Harris Roycroft with multiple counts of sexual exploitation o…
- Updated
The Universal Technical Institute, or as it’s better known in Mooresville, NASCAR Technical Institute (https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-car…
The Mooresville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who was captured on security camera footage c…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Lis…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday in two 5-0 votes approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request and an amended…
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing charges after a shooting Monday night injured one person.
Mooresville police seeking help in locating man wanted in connection with child pornography investigation
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department is searching for a man they said is wanted in connection with the distribution of online child pornography. …