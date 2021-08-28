4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $730,000

Under Construction, still time for option selection. New construction in Lake Norman area. Welcome to the peaceful & quiet community of Fernleaf, located just off Fernhill Rd. This spacious, modern home, located on a large lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home. Lot 4 is a 0.7+/- acre lot with the "Solitude" model. This 2 story style home has 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 baths. Standard Upgrades include site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, and hardware that is sure to impress! Enjoy an HOA free community. Shopping and local schools less than a 10 minute drive. Approximately a 10 minute drive to Lake Norman State park. For more information, please call Mooresville Realty at 704-663-0990 or visit mooresvillerealty.com.