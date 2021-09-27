This beautiful property is a retreat from modern day hustle and bustle. Welcome to this private oasis on 1.36 acres. This property has luxury finishes throughout. You can see them as you pull through the gated driveway, enter the custom breezeway past the koi pond. Outdoor Living at its best on an expansive patio with built-in spa & stone fireplace. Relax indoors in your sunroom with rain curtains & skylights. The main floor has an oversized primary bedroom & bathroom with its own private balcony. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms & a full bathroom. This finished basement has endless possibilities! Currently features a full bathroom, sauna, exercise room & family room. Also has room for an in-law suite! Already plumbed for wet bar/kitchenette. This home has storage galore with a full pantry, utility closets. The oversized 2 car garage is ~720 sqft! Plus extra garage space in the basement for all of your lawn equipment! Come relax & enjoy this gorgeous property today!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $735,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. …
- Updated
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the garden center of Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville.
- Updated
A 27-year-old man was shot in the back in the parking lot of Walmart, 169 Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville, on Sunday.
Lake Norman High School students were sent home early today due to a skunk in the building.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
The Mooresville Tribune sent out questions to the candidates for Mooresville's Board of Commissioners at-large seat. The candidates were asked what they believe the biggest issues Mooresville faces and how it can address the town's growth.
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
Making great progress: Dual immersion program preparing Mooresville students for multi-global society
On a rainy Tuesday morning, Tamara Bravo’s kindergarten class at Park View Elementary School sat in a semi-circle on a colorful rug gathered a…
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Mooresville Board of Commissioner Barbara Whittington confirmed Tuesday she will not seek reelection next year to represent the town’s Ward 3.…