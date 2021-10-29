Such an amazing GEM!! You will LOVE this beautiful Charleston style home on Lake Norman w/ an amazing WATER VIEW AND DEEDED BOAT SLIP! Two story /Basement home and MAJOR renovation just completed and ready for you to move in and appreciate lake living! Main level includes FULLY RENOVATED kitchen w/ double oven, side by side refrigerator, gas cooktop, quartz countertops, custom built-in cabinets, and more! Office, formal dining room and oversized great room compliment the main level! Second floor includes fully renovated primary suite including huge seamless glass shower w/ beautiful tile, separate free standing tub, dual vanity sink and all new flooring. Three additional bedrooms, full bath w/ dual vanity, and laundry room on second level. Covered wrap-around porches on main and second floor. Fully finished basement w/ entertaining space, storage and full bath. Expansive fully fenced back yard perfect for activities!Close to shopping, restaurants, grocery store and more!Welcome Home!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $745,000
