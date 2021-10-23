Beautiful custom-built Craftsman-style home with wonderful curb appeal located on a cul-de-sac golf course lot (17th/18th hole of Mallard Head Golf Course). A spacious master suite is on the main level, along with a guest room with an adjacent guest bath. Other features include dark hardwood floors, trendy light fixtures, open floor plan with plenty of natural light, and energy-efficient windows with plantation blinds throughout. The pretty kitchen with breakfast area has quality stainless appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash and soft-close cabinets with under-cabinet lighting. Upstairs you'll find 2 more bedrooms, a Jack-n-Jill bath, and a spacious bonus room. Fantastic location close to Lake Norman with its parks and marinas, plenty of shopping and dining, and an easy drive to I-77 for commutes to Charlotte. No HOA dues. Come live the good life in Mallard Head!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $745,000
