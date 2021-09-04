NEW HOME Construction in Mooresville...Lake Norman. YOU FOUND the the peaceful & quiet community of Fernleaf, located just off Fernhill Rd. The Solitude Model is spacious, modern & to be built on a large lot. Its your time to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you HOME. Lot 6 is a superb 0.7+/- acre lot with a gorgeous home ready for buyers to customize. The Solitude is a 1.5 story style home & has 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 baths & a 3 car garage. Standard Upgrades: site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, SS appliances, fireplace, covered back patio with French doors leading to the family room, modern light fixtures, & 10' ceilings on the first floor... Enjoy an HOA free community. Country living in the thriving town of Mooresville. Parks, public Boat Access, Pet Care, Medical, Restaurants, Shopping and local Schools less than a 10 minute drive. New Construction, on a 3/4 acre lot in a private, quiet subdivision...Must See! For more information, Mooresville Realty at 704-663-0990 or visit mooresvillerealty.com.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $757,895
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
With the month of August drawing to a close, the full extent of what has become the fourth spike of COVID cases in Iredell County is becoming …
I write to you today not only as a recent graduate of South Iredell High School, but as a concerned and active member of our community.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 11-17. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
A two and a half-hour drive was worth it for Loxamonte Leach on Thursday as he filed paperwork with the North Carolina Board of Elections in a…
- Updated
Recently, I learned that Dr. Joyce Sloop, my old Sunday school teacher and mentor, had passed away. We have lost a luminary of a teacher. When…
- Updated
Local high school football took another hit from COVID-19 this week.
Nate Maddocks of Mooresville turned 10 years old Aug. 24.
"The Rock" has spoken, and the Rock says his Alabama doppelganger is “way cooler” than him, just so the millions — and millions — of his fans know.
- Updated
Becky Meress always loved birds, so she took that love and turned it into a business.