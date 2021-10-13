Stunning Energy Star Certified home in the desirable Bells Crossing neighborhood w/ a 3 car garage! This home is sure to impress with the 2 story foyer, which opens into the dining room, bar area, family room and the oversized kitchen. First floor guest suite with en-suite bath, 3 car-garage & the fully finished basement are features you won't find elsewhere. Upstairs you will find a loft as well as 3 large bedrooms (all w/ attached bathrooms) and luxurious master w/ a spacious master bathroom and walk-in closet. The laundry room has tons of cabinets and storage. The basement is the perfect spot for a game room, office or 2nd living quarters as it has a full bath plus a rec room w/ over 1,000 sq ft. Situated on .67 acres, this home provides privacy & a wooded yard with a shed. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, basketball/tennis courts, playgrounds, walking trails, paddlesport lake access onto Lake Norman and low Iredell county taxes. See virtual tour! 1 year buyer warranty included.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $760,000
