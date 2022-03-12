Woodleaf a special, quiet, peaceful subdivision, come home from work or school and just relax. This proposed, semi-custom home, on Kenway Loop, Lot 93, 1 ACRE LOT is your chance to enjoy the natural beauty that envelopes you. The Breckenridge is a modern 1.5 story home to be built with four spacious bedrooms and 4 full baths. Stunning Finishes are the Standard: site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, glass french doors that lead to the covered patio, 9’ ceilings on the first floor,...all for your comfort! Front elevation options include brick, stone, and fiber cement.Natural Gas Available. 2 car garage...Displays impressive curb appeal! Country living with city convenience. Restaurants, Medical, Pet Care, Marinas, Public Boat Launch, Shopping and local Schools less than 10 minute drive. Drive through this neighborhood and feel right at home! Call Mooresville Realty for more information 704-663-0990. WWW.MOORESVILLEREALTY.COM
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $763,799
