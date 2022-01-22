New construction in booming Mooresville, NC. Welcome to the peaceful & quiet community of Fernleaf, located just off Fernhill Rd. This proposed, semi-custom home, located on a large lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home in Fernleaf. Lot 5 is a 0.71+/- acre lot with a proposed “Brighton” model. This 2 story farmhouse style home has four spacious bedrooms and 3 baths with a luxurious and spacious primary bedroom. Standard Upgrades include site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, and hardware! Enjoy an HOA free community. Shopping and local schools less than a 10 minute drive. Approximately a 10 minute drive to Lake Norman State park for a breath of fresh air. These are the last 6 homesites available from the developer in Fernleaf! 3D tours are available. All Photos Are A Builder Representation. Agents representing the buyer will be compensated on base price, not upgrade price. Call 336-408-3023 or email Rich@MooresvilleRealty.com All photos are a builder representation.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $773,404
