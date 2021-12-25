 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $783,875

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $783,875

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $783,875

Waterview lot and no HOA. Brand new construction in Fernleaf Subdivision in Mooresville. The Brighton Floorplan to be built. Contact Mooresville Realty for more information on Fernleaf Subdivision and other lots with homes to be built.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics