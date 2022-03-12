4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $787,895

NEW HOME Construction in Mooresville...Lake Norman. YOU FOUND the the peaceful & quiet community of WOODLEAF!! located just off Fernhill Rd. The Solitude Model is spacious, modern & to be built on a large lot. Its your time to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you HOME. Lot 65 is ONE OF THE LARGER LOTS .85+/- acre lot with a gorgeous to be built home to customize. The Solitude is a 1.5 story style home & has 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 baths & a 3 car garage. Standard Upgrades: site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, SS appliances, fireplace, covered back patio with French doors leading to the family room, modern light fixtures, & 9’ ceilings on the first floor.. Country living in the thriving town of Mooresville. Parks, public Boat Access, Pet Care, Medical, Restaurants, Shopping and local Schools less than a 10 minute drive. New Construction, on a .85+/-acre lot in a private, quiet subdivision...Strategic location between Charlotte-Winston-Salem and Hickory. For more information, please call Mooresville Realty at 704-663-0990 or visit mooresvillerealty.com.