WATERVIEW LOT AND NO HOA! Brand new construction in desirable Mooresville, NC. YOU FOUND the peaceful & quiet community of Fernleaf, located just off Fernhill Rd. This proposed, semi-custom home, located on a large lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home in Fernleaf. The Brighton is a 2-story home WITH AN OPEN AND INVITING, FLOOR PLAN. Princeton Homes Standard is superb featuring: site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, covered back patio with French doors to the family room & 10' ceilings on the first floor!! Front elevation options include brick, stone, and fiber cement to impress! Country living with city convenience. Pet Care, Medical, Parks, Public Boat Launch, Marinas, Restaurants, Shopping and local schools less than 10 minute drive. Great location in between Winston-Salem-Hickory and Charlotte. Drive through this beautiful neighborhood and see the pride of the community... Call us at 704-663-0990 for more information. www.mooresvillerealty.com
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $798,875
