This gorgeous full brick 4 bedroom/3 car garage home is a jewel. An open concept with a beautiful foyer with hardwood floors. Primary bedroom on the first floor with bay window sitting area. His and her walk-in closets and huge ensuite with separate shower, garden tub and his and hers vanities. Lively fireplaces in family room and sitting room off from the kitchen. Laundry room on the first floor with energy efficient washer and dryer which is a little over a year old. There is a second bedroom and full bath on first floor. Walk upstairs to two more bedrooms and Jack and Jill bathroom, an oversized recreation room and full bathroom and a bonus room with a lovely catwalk. Enjoy evenings on your new deck looking at the backyard waterfall or sit with friends and family by the fire pit or under the pergola. No HOA and all furniture is less than a year old and is available for purchase. Your new Home awaits you. Showings are by appointment only.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mooresville man died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 77 near the 40 mile marker.
- Updated
A two-and-a-half-hour drive was worth it for Loxamonte Leach on Thursday as he filed paperwork with the North Carolina Board of Elections in a…
- Updated
A 25-year-old Mooresville man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Shearers Road.
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Mooresville’s population has grown by more than 50 percent in the last 10 years, causing the town’s four v…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 18-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
- Updated
MOUNT ULLA — Joe Nixon made a much-anticipated return to West Rowan on Friday. Too bad he brought the rest of Mooresville’s football team with him.
- Updated
The 85th Iredell County Agricultural Fair kicked off Friday night with fanfare, excitement and crowds streaming in through the gates.
Have antiques?