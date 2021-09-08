4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $799,900

This gorgeous full brick 4 bedroom/3 car garage home is a jewel. An open concept with a beautiful foyer with hardwood floors. Primary bedroom on the first floor with bay window sitting area. His and her walk-in closets and huge ensuite with separate shower, garden tub and his and hers vanities. Lively fireplaces in family room and sitting room off from the kitchen. Laundry room on the first floor with energy efficient washer and dryer which is a little over a year old. There is a second bedroom and full bath on first floor. Walk upstairs to two more bedrooms and Jack and Jill bathroom, an oversized recreation room and full bathroom and a bonus room with a lovely catwalk. Enjoy evenings on your new deck looking at the backyard waterfall or sit with friends and family by the fire pit or under the pergola. No HOA and all furniture is less than a year old and is available for purchase. Your new Home awaits you. Showings are by appointment only.