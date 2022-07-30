4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $812,700

At just over 3,800 heated sf, This beautiful homes provides a grand entry & great room with gourmet kitchen and luxury island over looking the great room. 2 full baths on the main level, a flex space allows for a main level guest suite or office. The plan also features a 3 car garage & large mudroom with custom design drop zone & laundry. Each of the upper level secondary bedrooms have full baths and the bonus room is exceptionally large in addition an oversized craft room/media room. Charming front porch & covered back porch off the dining area. Clean, crisp lines provide an attractive elevation. Stunning, private lot with backdrop of woods. . Streamside Estates is nestled off the Fernhill Peninsula and an enclave of 15 homes on large homesites will make up this private, exclusive community. Close to marinas, boat launches, shopping, eateries, I77 ~ the location is superb.