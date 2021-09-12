Gorgeous unique fully custom home in a desirable waterfront community of Gibbs Cove with a DEEDED BOAT SLIP across the street. Beautiful curb appeal with wrap-around porch overlooking the Lake. Low maintenance full brick exterior. Very open and bright floor plan. Updated kitchen and all the bathrooms, gleaming real hardwood floors, expensive crown molding. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Master bedroom downstairs with sitting area and sliding doors to one of the back porches. Master bathroom with huge garden tub, large tiled shower with bench and body jets, and double vanities. The second-floor loft/bonus room can be used as a second living room. Large and very bright upstairs bedrooms with access to the balcony. A huge walk-in attic is perfect for storage. Two on-demand water heaters. A 500-gallon in-ground propane tank was recently filled and located on the left side of the house. The boat slip is the last on the left from the street. Great convenient location!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $860,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mooresville man died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 77 near the 40 mile marker.
- Updated
A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a Cornelius man at a Mooresville park.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Mooresville’s population has grown by more than 50 percent in the last 10 years, causing the town’s four v…
- Updated
A 25-year-old Mooresville man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on Shearers Road.
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
- Updated
After numerous schools were forced to go virtual over the last two weeks, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education responded Monday night by voting to tighten the mask requirement.
- Updated
With homemade cards and signs, students at Rocky River Elementary lined the school’s campus Friday during a Patriot Day parade held to honor f…
- Updated
The 85th Iredell County Agricultural Fair kicked off Friday night with fanfare, excitement and crowds streaming in through the gates.