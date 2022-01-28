4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $869,000

You do not want to miss this beautiful Frank Betz build with tons of living space. Once you walk through the front door you will be greeted with a two story entry way, large office, and large formal dinning area. You will enter into the two story great room with one of the two fireplaces, the large master bedroom will be found just around the corner. Master bath has a garden tub, walk in shower along with two walk in closets and ample counter space. Large kitchen with island is open to the family room, screened in porch and steps away from large laundry room. Upstairs you will find all secondary bedrooms and two full baths, all bedrooms are Jack and Jill baths. Two very large bonus rooms, bonus room above garage has a bar with sink which would make for a great entertaining area. Large back yard would make the possibility of possibly a pool or whatever you may desire. The house has all new paint throughout, new carpet and the hardwood has just been refinished. A MUST SEE!!