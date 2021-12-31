4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $875,000

New Construction, direct from Builder on dead end road. Deeded Lake Access, with year-round water views. Wonderful open floorplan with coffered ceilings in living room. All of the features of a 2021 new home at a great price. 4 bedroom plus a game room as well as separate bonus room over garage. 2 car garage, with full custom features including: 10' ceilings and 8' doors throughout. Large island kitchen with leathered granite counter tops, pot filler and oversized apron sink, ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, huge breakfast room and formal dining. Master suite on main with tray ceiling and ensuite bath including freestanding tub and frameless glass shower, custom tile work and large walk in closet. Study on main with double French doors. Solid oak staircase leads to upper level featuring 2nd master suite with full bathroom, 3rd bedroom with alcove and shared bath with 4th bedroom. Large family room and a separate bonus/media room over the garage.